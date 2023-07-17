Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.