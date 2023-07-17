Contrasting Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Altisource Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 9.80 Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 18.63 -$15.93 million ($4.87) -10.80

Analyst Ratings

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Altisource Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.63%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management -130.34% N/A -9.17%

Summary

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

