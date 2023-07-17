Contrasting Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) & Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Woolworths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Woolworths Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.34 $236.31 million $0.78 16.94 Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 13.24

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group. Woolworths Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and Woolworths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Woolworths Group 2 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Woolworths Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks, and provides services to retail customers in New Zealand. This segment operates 190 countdown supermarkets. The BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. This segment operates 176 BIG W stores. Woolworths Group Limited also engages in the wholesale operation. The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

