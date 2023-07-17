Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 2,375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.1 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSDF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.54. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSDF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.