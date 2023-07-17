CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

CORR stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Further Reading

