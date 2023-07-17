Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.27 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $90.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00031310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.