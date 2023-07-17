Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

