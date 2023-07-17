Covenant (COVN) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $106,605.26 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,877,129 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

