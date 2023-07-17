Creditcoin Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $47.72 million and $27.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

