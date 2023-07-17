Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CWGL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. 2,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Crimson Wine Group has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.