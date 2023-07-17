Critical Comparison: Century Financial (CYFL) vs. The Competition

Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) is one of 272 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Century Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Century Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Financial N/A N/A N/A Century Financial Competitors 36.08% 9.80% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Century Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Century Financial pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.6% and pay out 18.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Financial lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Century Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Century Financial N/A N/A 15.41 Century Financial Competitors $2.52 billion $684.86 million 261.23

Century Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Century Financial. Century Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Century Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Financial Competitors 1033 2909 3020 7 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 262.22%. Given Century Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Century Financial peers beat Century Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs. In addition, the company provides account and deposit management; receivables management services, such as direct payment, remote deposit, merchant, lockbox processing, and cash concentration services; and online and mobile banking services. Further, it offers account alerts; night and direct deposit, notary, wire transfer, guarantee, and ATM services; reorder and cashier's checks; debit, credit, gift, reloadable, and payroll cards; card valets; and safe deposit boxes. Additionally, the company provides trust, investment planning, estate and financial planning, insurance advisory, and retirement planning services. It serves individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

