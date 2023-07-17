Critical Comparison: Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) vs. Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) and Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Parkland shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Academy Sports and Outdoors and Parkland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 1 15 0 2.94 Parkland 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus price target of $70.16, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Parkland has a consensus price target of $39.57, suggesting a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Parkland’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Parkland is more favorable than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Parkland pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parkland pays out 134.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Academy Sports and Outdoors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Parkland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Academy Sports and Outdoors $6.40 billion 0.67 $628.00 million $7.00 8.06 Parkland N/A N/A N/A $0.75 34.72

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Parkland. Academy Sports and Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parkland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Parkland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Academy Sports and Outdoors 9.07% 36.40% 12.45% Parkland N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats Parkland on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics, watches, and front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides range of products, which includes outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls athletic footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities. This segment sells its products under the M&M Food Market, On the Run / Marché Express, Ultramar, Esso, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas Plus, Bluewave Energy, Pipeline Commercial, Columbia Fuels, and Sparlings Propane brand names. Its international segment operates and services various retail service stations under the Sol, Esso, Mobil, Shell, and Texaco brand names; and owns the Sol Shop, a convenience store, as well as sells refined crude oil to commercial, industrial, and aviation businesses. The company's USA Segment delivers fuel, lubricants, and other related products to commercial and wholesale customers; operates a network of retail fuel and convenience stores under the On the Run, Arco, Cenex, Chevron, Conoco, Exxon, and other brands, as well as cardlocks under various brands; and operates terminals, storage facilities and trucks, contracts with pipeline, storage facilities, and third-party carriers to support its network. Its Refining segment refines fuel products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; co-processes bio-feedstocks and blends low-carbon-intensity fuels with gasoline and diesel to produce greener fuels. The company was formerly known as Parkland Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Parkland Corporation in May 2020. Parkland Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

