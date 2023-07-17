Critical Contrast: Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) versus SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Meyer Burger Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million 0.80 $1.96 million $0.47 8.81 Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.0% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and Meyer Burger Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Meyer Burger Technology 1 2 6 0 2.56

Meyer Burger Technology has a consensus target price of $0.52, indicating a potential downside of 28.18%. Given Meyer Burger Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meyer Burger Technology is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Meyer Burger Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 8.82% 24.72% 17.41% Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Meyer Burger Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

