Critical Survey: Banco Comercial Português (BPCGF) versus The Competition

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) is one of 266 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Banco Comercial Português to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A -20.24 Banco Comercial Português Competitors $2.76 billion $761.63 million 273.41

Banco Comercial Português’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Português. Banco Comercial Português is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.1% of Banco Comercial Português shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A Banco Comercial Português Competitors 37.50% 9.66% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Comercial Português and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Português 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Comercial Português Competitors 1025 2838 2930 7 2.28

Banco Comercial Português presently has a consensus target price of $0.19, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 322.44%. Given Banco Comercial Português’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Comercial Português has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Banco Comercial Português rivals beat Banco Comercial Português on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.