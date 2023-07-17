Critical Survey: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 8.39% 10.25% 7.89% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.53 billion 1.54 $126.65 million $0.76 17.57 ReNeuron Group $540,000.00 7.31 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nihon Kohden and ReNeuron Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Risk and Volatility

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nihon Kohden and ReNeuron Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats ReNeuron Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. It also provides patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables, such as electrodes and sensors. In addition, the company offers treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), ventilators, pacemakers, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, which include AED pads and batteries; and other medical equipment, including hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Additionally, it engages in insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized vesicles secreted by stem cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

