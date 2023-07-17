Crown Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 786,915 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

