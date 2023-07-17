Crown Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IYW stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,252. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

