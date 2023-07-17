Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cryoport by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 791,037 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $179,738,000 after acquiring an additional 529,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

