Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities downgraded Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Cryoport Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $684.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 54.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 276.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

