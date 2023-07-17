CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Trading 227.6% Higher This Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded 227.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $50.17 million and approximately $8,680.54 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CUBE

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

