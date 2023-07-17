Cwm LLC Buys 17,681 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 2,500,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,738. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

