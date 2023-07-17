Cwm LLC Has $263.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724,134 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $263,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,359 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

