Cwm LLC Has $40.29 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 67,507.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,234 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $40,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.56 during trading hours on Monday. 246,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,047. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

