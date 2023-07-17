Cwm LLC Has $49 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.73. 4,302,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,342,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.