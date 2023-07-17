Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $36,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSST remained flat at $49.82 during midday trading on Monday. 259,248 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Articles

