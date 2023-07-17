Cwm LLC Purchases 14,750 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $62,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

