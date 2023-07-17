Cwm LLC Purchases 815 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $33,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 255,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

