Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,034 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned 1.26% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $102,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,682 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,095,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after buying an additional 449,401 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after buying an additional 652,187 shares during the period.

TLH stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $109.46. 60,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.95. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

