Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daihen Stock Performance
DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 on Monday. Daihen has a 52-week low of C$28.08 and a 52-week high of C$38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.31.
Daihen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daihen
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.