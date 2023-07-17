Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

DKILY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $20.64. 151,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

