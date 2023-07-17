Dais (DLYT) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dais to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Dais has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais’ peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -391.62% N/A -748.59% Dais Competitors -145.80% -8.21% -13.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Dais Competitors 63 175 461 15 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dais and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 1,674.56%. Given Dais’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dais has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dais and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million -$4.45 million -0.11 Dais Competitors $1.58 billion $146.71 million 32.38

Dais’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dais. Dais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Dais shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dais peers beat Dais on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dais

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

