Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DHR traded down $3.64 on Monday, hitting $236.89. 927,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,412. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average of $247.40.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

