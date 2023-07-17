Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Shares Down 9.4%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLYGet Free Report) was down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 3,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

