Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. 765,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

