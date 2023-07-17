Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 176,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.54. 617,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,184. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $296.95 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.54 and its 200-day moving average is $399.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.