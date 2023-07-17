DEI (DEI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $770.20

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 71.4% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $770.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00306145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

