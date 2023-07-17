Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Up 49.2% in June

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,874.0 days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of DENKF stock remained flat at $20.49 during trading hours on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000. Denka has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

