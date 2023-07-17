Dent Achieves Market Cap of $80.25 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $80.25 million and $2.53 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

