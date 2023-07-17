Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.53.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DVN opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 22,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.