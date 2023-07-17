DeXe (DEXE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. DeXe has a market cap of $80.97 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00007429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeXe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.27341375 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $993,636.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.