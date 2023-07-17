Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DDT traded up 0.08 on Monday, hitting 25.79. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,527. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52-week low of 24.82 and a 52-week high of 27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 25.56.

Get Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% alerts:

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.