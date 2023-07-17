Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.69

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 828932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

