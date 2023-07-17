Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $48.96. 29,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,866. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

