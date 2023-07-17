Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.57

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 273931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

