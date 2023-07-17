Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $544,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.58. 2,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2937 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.