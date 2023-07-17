Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $544,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.58. 2,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2937 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

