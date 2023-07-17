Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,223,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 7,040,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92,239.0 days.
Dno Asa Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Dno Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
Dno Asa Company Profile
