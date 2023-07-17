Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,223,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 7,040,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92,239.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Dno Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

