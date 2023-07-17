Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Docebo worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 155.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Docebo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. 1,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,915. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.34 million. Docebo had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

