Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $219,905,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DG traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $162.88. 530,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

