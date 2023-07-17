Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $366.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.18. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

