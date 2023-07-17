DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.